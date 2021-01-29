discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Jim Raptis
MagicPattern Founder
Finally I have an easy way to convert my CSS keys to JSS 😎 Great handy app man! Congrats!
Share
Hey Product Hunt 🌊, so the day has come - my first launch. Please do not be so harsh 🙈 I was writing this app a long time ago actually. I was just exploring what I could actually do with my programming skills and how to build a SaaS. I created this case converter because it was easy to build and I was annoyed by the solutions out there. The usability was just not great. I just had to click too many buttons, and one major feature missing for every case converter was JSON key changes. I sometimes needed that when working with Python devs that use, of course, snake_case but JavaScript had everything in camelCase. I orientated a lot on the design of Google Translate to come up with good usability and hey, I even open-sourced the main component github.com/igeligel/react-in-out-textarea - feel free to use it in your next project. And please try caseconverter.pro out - it's free and hopefully, it will make your life a bit easier. I actually plan to extend on a lot of things, especially the available case types, responsiveness for mobile, and many more.