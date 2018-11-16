Log InSign up
Case Law Access Project

6.5 million state and federal cases dating back to 1600s

The Caselaw Access Project (“CAP”) expands public access to U.S. law.

Our goal is to make all published U.S. court decisions freely available to the public online, in a consistent format, digitized from the collection of the Harvard Law Library.

This is pretty incredible, fascinating to see some of the cases that occurred.
