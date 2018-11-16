Case Law Access Project

The Caselaw Access Project (“CAP”) expands public access to U.S. law.
Our goal is to make all published U.S. court decisions freely available to the public online, in a consistent format, digitized from the collection of the Harvard Law Library.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This is pretty incredible, fascinating to see some of the cases that occurred.
