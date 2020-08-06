Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nick Neuman
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Even though we've been around a little while, we are super excited to be launching Casa on PH with this massive new update. The team has been working really hard on this, and we're proud to share it here today. You can now buy Bitcoin using Apple Pay and have it sent directly to your secure Casa wallet, where only you hold the keys. No more hassle of buying on an exchange then moving funds to your personal wallet- with Casa, you can do it all in one place. We believe that holding your own bitcoin should be simple. You shouldn't have to choose between an easy experience using Coinbase or the ability to be your own bank. Casa was built to make managing your bitcoin easy, while still keeping control of your keys. Buying bitcoin through Casa is simple and secure by default, so you are in full control from the moment you buy your first bitcoin. We hope that we can help introduce more people around the world to Bitcoin by building beautiful design and UX on top of a rock solid foundation in security. Would love to know what the community thinks about our new features and Casa App in general. The team will be around today answering questions! P.S. We're launching purchase features in our iOS app today, but they'll be coming to our Android app soon!
Upvote (4)Share
this is amazing! i love using Casa to store bitcoin, buying bitcoin through the app is a no-brainer. thanks guys!
UpvoteShare