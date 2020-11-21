discussion
Jamie Grant
MakerDemocratizing sports technique tuition
I started Carv because I wanted to accelerate how we learn technique in sport. What better sport to start with than skiing? The team and I are hugely proud of where we've got to with our third iteration of the product and are excited to share the journey with you all. We have aimed to create something that would: + Fit in any ski boot + Coach a wide range of abilities (from early intermediates up to pros) + Provide a truly accurate score of technique + Help people improve by using engaging learning gamification. We have now started to harness the power of instant feedback in technique and skill development and I am very excited to share this season's Carv with you. Let us know if you've got any questions! We'd love to answer them.
