About a year ago I started building CartQL to scratch an itch. I am excited to invite you all to try it. After spending many years working with a wide range of eCommerce platforms, I realised a lot of the time that developers were integrating dozens of "best of breed" APIs to handle specific areas of the buying process. It wasn't long before I noticed that the service that connected all of these was the shopping cart. From the start I wanted to build a cart that didn't require me to import a load of products, or connect a PIM to use, and allow me to bring my own currency. My first approach was to create a React cart library, but I soon discovered there is more to a cart than what happens on the frontend, and not everyone is using React. One of the ways we perform custom business logic today in eCommerce is with webhooks. I decided to go down the API route to allow users to signup, add webhooks endpoints to watch cart, and checkout activity, for greater control over customer carts. Back in late 2019, and even today, there aren't many GraphQL eCommerce APIs. While there are some that require you to use their inventory, CartQL doesn't. However you handle carts, on the frontend or via remote schema stitching, CartQL was designed to fit right in. - Bring your own inventory - Flexible cart items - No replatforming - Jamstack-ready - Subscribe to cart changes with webhooks - Bring your own frontend, or backend (OneGraph/Hasura remote schema) - Works with Apollo Client, uRQL, React Query, fetch, and more. Let me know what you think! Feel free to reach out if you're interested in using webhooks - I'd love to know your use case, and see how I can fit your requirements into the roadmap. PS. If you're interested how this works with Apollo, here is a Gatsby + Apollo example. See a video walkthrough
