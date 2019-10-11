Carter Everywhere Mug

Discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Such a fan of Fellow products — and just when you thought the travel mug category was oversaturated, along comes Fellow and totally innovates the space! What separates this mug is the wide mouth, perfect for taking in all the aromas of your coffee as you sip; is the thin lip, which is technically quite a feat, since the side transitions from double to single-walled with a laser-weld so that drinking out of this mug feels like drinking out of a wine glass (which makes a huge difference, it turns out!), and the ceramic interior — so there are no leaky metallic or plastic flavors to leach into your brew. Oh, and it's compatible with your standard AeroPress kit! <3
