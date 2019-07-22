Incoming College Freshmen-Turned-Entrepreneurs Look To Revolutionize The Way Dorm Rooms Are Decorated TULSA, Okla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparing to ship off to college can be stressful, but decorating a dorm room shouldn't be. The founders of the recently-launched Carter & Clyde platform came to this realization as they, themselves, started the process of shopping for dorm room décor.