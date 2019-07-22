Log InSign up
Carter & Clyde

A curated college dorm shopping experience.

Carter & Clyde is a dorm shopping site, dedicated to solving the sub-par dorm shopping experience many first-year college students face.
Our Story | Carter & ClydeAfter graduating high school in 2019, Matthew Stolper and Robert Ragland became frustrated with the dorm shopping experience just before shipping off to college. Empowered to fix their dissatisfaction, the two created and launched Carter & Clyde from their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Incoming College Freshmen-Turned-Entrepreneurs Look To Revolutionize The Way Dorm Rooms Are DecoratedTULSA, Okla., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparing to ship off to college can be stressful, but decorating a dorm room shouldn't be. The founders of the recently-launched Carter & Clyde platform came to this realization as they, themselves, started the process of shopping for dorm room décor.
Hi PH Community, Since my recent high school graduation, I’ve been working with a buddy to build and launch Carter & Clyde. The two of us began to search for decorations for our own dorm rooms and became incredibly frustrated with how hard it was to find items we actually wanted. We knew it didn't have to be this way. Our platform is designed to help college students, both new and returning, easily find and purchase stylish, functional dorm décor without wasting hours in stores or aimlessly searching the internet to no avail. And as more people use the site, collections of items will become tailored based on purchasing trends and site data. We'd love to hear your feedback!
