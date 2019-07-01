Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Carry

Carry

Executive assistant for travel on Slack

#1 Product of the DayToday
Carry is an executive assistant for travel over Slack. The service plans, books, and expenses trips so that you can focus on what you're good at. You get the points and Carry remembers your preferences. https://carry.travel/
Reviews
Zachary Fogg
randeep!
Will Yoo
 +6 reviews
Helpful
  • Anish Punjabi
    Anish Punjabi
    Pros: 

    I used it a few months ago to book a car! Was super easy and saved me a ton of money. Definitely recommend!

    Cons: 

    N/A, great job!

    Keep up the great work!

    Anish Punjabi has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Gustaf Alströmer
Gustaf Alströmer
Hunter
Carry takes all of the work of booking travel out of your hands--all you have to do is message them where you need to be and they’ll take care of the rest. Having an on-demand personal assistant for travel is a gamechanger for both individuals and teams who fly a lot. I travel often and having Carry would’ve saved me 30+ hours in booking time over the past year. We have this installed in YC’s internal Slack and we’re super excited to start using them.
Upvote (3)Share
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
@gustaf looks like this offered as a benefit to employees as well a self-service tool that employees seek and use/install on their own. Was this previously offered only for teams? If so, what motivated Carry to launch a self-service tool for only Slack (i.e. why not in other personal messaging channels)?
UpvoteShare
Muralidharan Venkatasubramanian
Muralidharan Venkatasubramanian
I used Carry to book an international trip and it was great! They're very responsive and pay attention to the details.
Upvote (1)Share
pulkit sharma
pulkit sharma
We have used Carry for our last two trips and experience have been amazing! We got great flights along with great saving on the cost. Highly recommend them.
Upvote (1)Share
randeep!
randeep!
We’re using Carry extensively at AON3D - they consistently find us better routings than we can find ourselves, and the booking process is super streamlined & simple.
Upvote (1)Share
Will Yoo
Will Yoo
Looks like this could have been very helpful planning trips among groups of friends this past year, might have saved me at immigration as well. Looks far smarter than the travel sites I have been booking on. Better to have a smart assistant for the headache which is travel.
UpvoteShare