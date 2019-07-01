Reviews
+6 reviews
I used it a few months ago to book a car! Was super easy and saved me a ton of money. Definitely recommend!
N/A, great job!
Keep up the great work!Anish Punjabi has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Gustaf Alströmer
Carry takes all of the work of booking travel out of your hands--all you have to do is message them where you need to be and they’ll take care of the rest. Having an on-demand personal assistant for travel is a gamechanger for both individuals and teams who fly a lot. I travel often and having Carry would’ve saved me 30+ hours in booking time over the past year. We have this installed in YC’s internal Slack and we’re super excited to start using them.
@gustaf looks like this offered as a benefit to employees as well a self-service tool that employees seek and use/install on their own. Was this previously offered only for teams? If so, what motivated Carry to launch a self-service tool for only Slack (i.e. why not in other personal messaging channels)?
I used Carry to book an international trip and it was great! They're very responsive and pay attention to the details.
We have used Carry for our last two trips and experience have been amazing! We got great flights along with great saving on the cost. Highly recommend them.