We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Carrus
Ranked #7 for today

Carrus

Ace the interview & land your dream job

Payment Required
Get 1-1 interview preparation from the top 1% of FAANG coaches. Work with former hiring managers from Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Google, Netflix, Microsoft and Salesforce.
Launched in E-Commerce, Online Learning, Career by
Carrus
Lemon.io
Ad
Hire vetted developers for affordable rates
About this launch
Carrus Get the kind of coaching that helps you land your dream job
0
reviews
17
followers
Carrus by
Carrus
was hunted by
Nilay Jayswal
in E-Commerce, Online Learning, Career. Made by
Misha Yurchenko
and
Hamish Johnson
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
Carrus
is not rated yet. This is Carrus's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#29