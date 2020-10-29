Carrot Seed SaaS Kit 🥕

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Karin Pichler
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋🏻 (and a really big thanks to @__tosh for hunting us! 😁) We’re honest. We built Carrot Seed for completely selfish reasons. We wanted to spend more time actually developing SaaS products and less time setting things up or keeping them up-to-date. Now we can create a new blank SaaS product in minutes. User management, design system, automated testing system, payment, … All this is done already so we can start implementing features. The same goes for updates: Normally they’re a hassle, but now Carrot Seed takes care of updating the SaaS foundation and libraries, drastically reducing the amount of breaking changes. Now we want to give others the same experience. With Carrot Seed developers can: - save over 1.150 hours of work - reach milestones faster than ever - reduce the time-to-market by months - spend more time with their business logic - get 100+ tried, tested and synched up open source technologies - update their dependencies in minutes instead of hours - combine the speed of a no-code builder with the flexibility of the classic approach - stay in control of the source code So, who would benefit from Carrot Seed? Companies, startups, students, developers, … In short: Everyone who wants to build a SaaS solution quicker than ever while keeping the flexibility, stability and control of the traditional development approach. Carrot Seed includes pre-built features like - payment, - user and permission management, - a component catalog - and more. And most of them are included already. But right now we’re still in the Preview phase. We’re still building some things, getting rid of pesky bugs and trying to find out what our core users really want. That’s why we’re here on Product Hunt. We’d love to hear what features you want, what problems you see with the current version and in general what you think about our SaaS kit. During this crucial period we’re offering a special deal, by the way: Everyone who subscribes for a paid plan (yes, there’s a free trial with lots of features as well) during the preview phase gets 20% off forever. We also got a special deal for product hunters! If you go to our website from product hunt you can sign up to a free Carrot Seed webinar where we explain everything on our SaaS kit that you might want to know before getting started. But no matter if you do that, get a paid subscription or just try out our free trial, we’d just love to hear your feedback. Thanks and best wishes Karin & Christian from Carrot & Company
Share
Silke Glauninger
You write that there's no vendor lock-in but what if you ever stop supporting the product? What if you just at some point decide that it's not worth the hassle for you anymore? Can I even use the product then or is all my work gone?
Share
Maja Šinkovec
Startup & Marketing Enthusiast
🎈
Sounds great, but how quickly can I really start a new project? 10 minutes sounds a bit exaggerated?
Share