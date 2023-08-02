Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Carrot
Carrot

Carrot

Next-level language for structured, faster PRD creation

Free
Embed
Streamline product requirements documentation with ease. Write clear, concise, and structured PRDs using the power of Gherkin syntax. Accelerate collaboration, track objects and actions, and enhance traceability.
Launched in
Languages
GitHub
 by
Carrot - Product Requirements Document
Superwhisper
Ad
Extremely accurate, AI powered voice-to-text for macOS
About this launch
Carrot - Product Requirements Document
Carrot - Product Requirements DocumentSimplifying and enhancing PRD creation
0
reviews
25
followers
Carrot by
Carrot - Product Requirements Document
was hunted by
Suhas Motwani
in Languages, GitHub. Made by
Talvinder Singh
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
Carrot - Product Requirements Document
is not rated yet. This is Carrot - Product Requirements Document's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#197