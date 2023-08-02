Products
Carrot
Carrot
Next-level language for structured, faster PRD creation
Streamline product requirements documentation with ease. Write clear, concise, and structured PRDs using the power of Gherkin syntax. Accelerate collaboration, track objects and actions, and enhance traceability.
Carrot - Product Requirements Document
Carrot - Product Requirements Document
Simplifying and enhancing PRD creation
Carrot by
Carrot - Product Requirements Document
was hunted by
Suhas Motwani
in
Languages
,
GitHub
. Made by
Talvinder Singh
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
Carrot - Product Requirements Document
is not rated yet. This is Carrot - Product Requirements Document's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
3
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#197
