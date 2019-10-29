Carrom
Hello Product hunt, At Carrom, we are building a payroll software for remote teams. 🌏🌍🌎 📝Our story Keerthi and I are software engineers working in remote teams and have seen many companies face this problem. We will help remote teams hire and onboard legally compliant, full-time employees, and pay their salaries. 🤔Why? Remote work has changed our lives. Our vision is to make employment in remote teams easy. We believe that Carrom is the first step towards it. Remote work could be the norm, and not an option - at least in a large percentage of tech companies. Slack, Zoom and a lot of other wonderful tools have made collaboration easy. Our goal is to make people-ops for remote teams easier. 💻The journey We have encountered a lot of failures on our way to building this solution (which is still far from perfect) - have been working on this problem for more than a year. We are currently in beta. We were also fortunate to connect with a lot of smart people on the way and learn a lot more about how different remote teams are working. 🚀We are deciding to launch very early because we could use a lot of feedback from the Product Hunt community. If you are working in or running a remote team, we would love to talk to you. If you have any feedback or questions, always write to us at support@carrom.io or DM us via twitter. Here is a short video about the product - https://youtu.be/6qziBD_qqEI
Congrats sooraj in the launch
@gauthamzzz Thank you so much!
@iamsooraj you been building for so long, I am glad you launched at last 😁
@gauthamzzz Yes, it has been quite some time :) Feels like we are close to having something useful now.
