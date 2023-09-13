Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Carriera
Carriera

Carriera

A minimal and dark theme for your job board platform

Payment Required
Embed
A minimal and dark theme for your job board platform. Carriera is made up of modern and fully customizable elements and layouts, enabling you have a jobs platform service website very quickly.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Developer Tools
 by
Carriera
About this launch
Carriera
CarrieraA minimal and dark theme for your job board platform.
Carriera by
Carriera
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in Design Tools, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on September 16th, 2023.
Carriera
is not rated yet. This is Carriera's first launch.
