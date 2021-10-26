Sign In
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Carpio 2.0
Carpio 2.0
Ergonomic wrist rest to relieve wrist, boost productivity
🏷 Payment Required
Health and Fitness
+ 3
get it
UPVOTE
234
Did you know that using a computer for more than 2 hours per day increases your chances of developing wrist pain? Carpio 2.0 is an ergonomic accessory that helps you boost your productivity while reducing the risk of developing wrist injuries.
🎁 FREE SHIPPING
Login to get promo code
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
GraphCMS
Promoted
API-first content federation platform built on GraphQL