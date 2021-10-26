We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Carpio 2.0

Carpio 2.0

Ergonomic wrist rest to relieve wrist, boost productivity

get it
Did you know that using a computer for more than 2 hours per day increases your chances of developing wrist pain? Carpio 2.0 is an ergonomic accessory that helps you boost your productivity while reducing the risk of developing wrist injuries.
🎁 FREE SHIPPING
Embed
Featured
GraphCMS
Promoted
API-first content federation platform built on GraphQL