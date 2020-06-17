Discussion
David Keegan
I’m excited to announce Carpe, an app to keep up daily routines and build habits. I’ve been building and using it during quarantine to remind me to workout, connect with teammates and family, and even stay on-top of my dogs meds. I hope you check it out and find it as useful as I have 😁
any plans for an Android version? I'm sure it'll appeal to many, as there are barely any routine/habit apps with a focus on design
