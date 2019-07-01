Carmadillo for Chrome & Firefox
Locate, lock, and unlock your car from your browser
Reviews
It's easy to know my car location while I do coding.
It's a good start.
I love to have a notification feature if car move from parking location.Mohd Danish has used this product for one day.
Discussion
Maker
Adolfo Portilla
Hi there 👋 I’m so excited to present you Carmadillo, the first browser extension that lets you locate, lock, and unlock your car! Here’s how our product works: 💻 Download the extension in the Chrome or Firefox store. It’s free! 🚘 Link your car to the extension by logging in with your connected services credentials (these are the email and password you usually use to log into the app for your vehicle (e.g. Tesla app). 🌎📍 Locate your car directly from your browser. 🔑 Lock and unlock the doors with just one click. If you have any feedback or questions, please ask away! We’d love to hear your thoughts on this product and how we can iterate and improve it over time! Thanks so much for your time and support, and big thanks to @sahaskatta for hunting this product! Cheers, Adolfo
