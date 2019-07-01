Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Carmadillo for Chrome & Fir...

Carmadillo for Chrome & Firefox

Locate, lock, and unlock your car from your browser

#5 Product of the DayToday
💻 Carmadillo is a free extension for Chrome and Firefox.
🔑 It lets you locate, lock, and unlock your car directly from your browser.
🚘 Compatible with most cars manufactured 2015 and later.
Reviews
kura
Mohd Danish
 
Helpful
  • Mohd Danish
    Mohd DanishFront-end Engineer @anantcorp
    Pros: 

    It's easy to know my car location while I do coding.

    Cons: 

    It's a good start.

    I love to have a notification feature if car move from parking location.

    Mohd Danish has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Adolfo Portilla
Adolfo Portilla
Maker
Hi there 👋 I’m so excited to present you Carmadillo, the first browser extension that lets you locate, lock, and unlock your car! Here’s how our product works: 💻 Download the extension in the Chrome or Firefox store. It’s free! 🚘 Link your car to the extension by logging in with your connected services credentials (these are the email and password you usually use to log into the app for your vehicle (e.g. Tesla app). 🌎📍 Locate your car directly from your browser. 🔑 Lock and unlock the doors with just one click. If you have any feedback or questions, please ask away! We’d love to hear your thoughts on this product and how we can iterate and improve it over time! Thanks so much for your time and support, and big thanks to @sahaskatta for hunting this product! Cheers, Adolfo
Upvote (3)Share
Qasim
Qasim
Great product. But not compatible with my corolla 2016 as it doesnt come with smart app. Would be great if u make non smart cars compatible with it.
UpvoteShare