Home
→
Product
→
Carlos App
Carlos App
Free AI language tutor for 50+ second languages
* Free AI language tutor fluent in 50+ languages * Audio-based immersion training * Talk to ChatGPT in any language
Launched in
Education
Languages
by
Carlos App
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out Carlos. Feedback greatly appreciated."
The makers of Carlos App
About this launch
Carlos App
Free AI language tutor for 50+ second languages
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Carlos App by
Carlos App
was hunted by
Henry McDonald
in
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Henry McDonald
. Featured on June 17th, 2023.
Carlos App
is not rated yet. This is Carlos App's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
