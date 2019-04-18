Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → CarLens

CarLens

ML and AR app that lets you recognize cars on the streets

Machine Learning and Augmented Reality combined in one sleek mobile app that lets you recognize cars in the streets.
Made for kicks and fun, research and development projects.
Reviews
Krzysztof Przybylski
Krzysztof Jackowski
Rafal Salak
 +3 reviews
Helpful
  • Rafal Salak
    Rafal SalakDigital PR for tech & startups
    Pros: 

    Well-thought Machine Learning model, shows what mobile apps can achieve when AR is leveraged.

    Cons: 

    Still in RnD version.

    Love to see how the team improves the model with next apps.

    Rafal Salak has used this product for one day.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Radek Zaleski
Radek Zaleski
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Radek Zaleski
Radek ZaleskiHunter@radekzaleski · Head of Growth, Netguru
This is yet another RnD product from Netguru. Some fun around AR and ML algos.
Upvote (4)·