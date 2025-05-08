Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
CargoBrain
CargoBrain
AI Agents for Air Cargo
Visit
Upvote 56
Optimize air cargo operations with AI-powered agents designed for Airlines, GSAs, and Forwarders. Scale bookings, pricing, and logistics effortlessly.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Tech
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
CargoBrain
AI Agents for Air Cargo
Follow
56
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
CargoBrain by
CargoBrain
was hunted by
Jonatan
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Featured on May 9th, 2025.
CargoBrain
is not rated yet. This is CargoBrain's first launch.