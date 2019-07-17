Discussion
Maker
Julien Lepleux
Hey Product Hunt! The team at Cargo is really excited to introduce a new way to shop on-the-go. With the Cargo Store App, you can now access daily deals and get rewarded when you purchase on our store, through Uber voucher credits. Cargo's goal is to transform the in-car experience - We started with the added convenience of sample and retail items in your ride, accessible through the Cargo box. Today, we're stepping into the digital world and we're looking forward to integrating more and more online deals in the near future!
