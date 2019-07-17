Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Cargo Store

Cargo Store

Win rewards and shop daily deals during your next Uber ride.

The Cargo Store App is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for Uber riders to shop on-trip and unlock an exclusive 10% back in Uber credits on each purchase.
Riders can purchase the hottest products – including AirPods, Away suitcases and more.
Uber Will Reward You Handsomely for Shopping Mid-RideUber riders have seen many changes to the passenger experience recently. It rolled out Uber Rewards, its new loyalty program, and has introduced new product offerings like Uber Comfort and made improvements to its premium service, Uber Black. Some may have even noticed a tiny box situated next to drivers that's stocked full of items ...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Julien Lepleux
Julien Lepleux
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! The team at Cargo is really excited to introduce a new way to shop on-the-go. With the Cargo Store App, you can now access daily deals and get rewarded when you purchase on our store, through Uber voucher credits. Cargo's goal is to transform the in-car experience - We started with the added convenience of sample and retail items in your ride, accessible through the Cargo box. Today, we're stepping into the digital world and we're looking forward to integrating more and more online deals in the near future!
Upvote (4)Share