🍪 Cargo lets drivers sell snacks, gum, chargers, and headphones directly in their car from a display case that sits on the center armrest. Most drivers make an extra $100/mo.
Uber and Cargo are Teaming Up to Raise the (Protein) Bar | Uber Newsroom USWritten by Keith Hensley, Business Development, Uber You never quite know what you'll need when you're on the move. An energy boost on your way to the big meeting, a phone charger when you're down to 7%, or a much-needed snack at the end of the night-your time in an Uber is sometimes the only chance you have to refuel and recharge.
Uber Newsroom
Uber partners with Cargo to help drivers make money by selling stuff to ridersUber has teamed up with Cargo, a startup that makes it easy for rideshare drivers to sell goods to their passengers. Cargo works by giving drivers free boxes, filled with goods like gum, phone chargers and snacks, to sell to passengers from the center of the car console.
TechCrunch
Pros:
Easy to use, easy for the driver, nice to have option
Cons:
It could look a little nicer?
I had the opportunity to use a Cargo in a Lyft ride recently, and had a conversation with the driver about it. From my perspective, there were headphones and gum at a good price on my way to the airport. From the driver's perspective, it's a thing he can stick in his car and make some extra money. Win-win?Cody P has used this product for one day.
Hunter
David Rogerson@doivoid · Product Owner of E-lucid
Do you know what taxi drivers hate? People eating in their car.
Nick AbouzeidHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
Cheaper rides. Happier riders. And cool new CPG brands. What's not to love? They're now live in 9 markets, and partnered up with Uber to promote the offering to more drivers. 🚀
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
My favorite part of this business model is the network potential. At scale this becomes a powerful distribution channel for new CPG products, like the end caps at the grocery checkout line.
