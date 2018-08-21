Uber and Cargo are Teaming Up to Raise the (Protein) Bar | Uber Newsroom US

Written by Keith Hensley, Business Development, Uber You never quite know what you'll need when you're on the move. An energy boost on your way to the big meeting, a phone charger when you're down to 7%, or a much-needed snack at the end of the night-your time in an Uber is sometimes the only chance you have to refuel and recharge.