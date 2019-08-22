Discussion
Maker
Wilbert Liu
Hello Hunters! Few times ago I traveled to Bali and I chose to ride online taxi wherever I go for my convenience. Surprisingly, not all of places are possible to do so. Sometimes I had to walk pretty far to be able to get picked up. Having such pain, I decided to make Carflag, so people out there could easily figure out whether or not a particular place is possible to book online taxi. I'm curious to know if you also have such pain while you're traveling around Bali, or perhaps you have a better way to deal with this kind of pain. Any kinds of feedback would really be appreciated! Oh, one last thing, I'm sure exploring Bali would be much more fun if you have more friends! That said, we also launch a community of fellow travelers that love Bali, and it's 50% off with GOTOBALIPH discount code! It's limited for few days, so make sure you don't miss it. Let me know if you have more questions!
