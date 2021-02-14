discussion
Florian Gruessing
Maker
Reimagining healthcare as a consumer.
🎈
Get yourself and your loved ones protected, by having a nurse administer the vaccine in your home! It's the safest and most convenient delivery setting, avoiding hour long wait times and exposure to other people. The more people sign up the quicker we can get the vaccine to you, of course in accordance with public health authority rollout plans.
Super useful product during the pandemic and beyond! Just signed up for the waiting list, cant wait to get my vaccine!
Amazing idea with global impact, can't wait to see you expand in the US and beyond!