In-home COVID-19 vaccination. Sign up yourself and friends.

Sign up to book your in-home COVID-19 vaccine. We partner with physicians, pharmacies and nurses to vaccinate you in your home. We will notify you when the vaccine becomes available in your area, as directed by public health authorities.
Florian Gruessing
Reimagining healthcare as a consumer.
Get yourself and your loved ones protected, by having a nurse administer the vaccine in your home! It's the safest and most convenient delivery setting, avoiding hour long wait times and exposure to other people. The more people sign up the quicker we can get the vaccine to you, of course in accordance with public health authority rollout plans.
Yaroslav Khromyak
Super useful product during the pandemic and beyond! Just signed up for the waiting list, cant wait to get my vaccine!
PJ
Waited in line for 1.5 hours with my parents to get their vaccine. The anxiety and risk of exposure during that time was definitely not worth it. Wish this service was available earlier :) ( signed up for the waitlist so can hopefully use it for their second shot!)
Pavlo Dyban
Amazing idea with global impact, can't wait to see you expand in the US and beyond!
