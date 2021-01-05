Career Ready

discussion
Hi Hunters! Excited to share this today! :) Over the last year, we've been putting together a number of tools and resources to help you level up your career. They cover a number of job search and career topics, from writing & building your resume, to improving your LinkedIn profile to networking (plus word for word email scripts you can use!). Some of my favorites in the list include: 📄 Job search checklist - a plan to help you stay organized through your search 🔍 LinkedIn optimization - how to optimize your LinkedIn profile for new opportunities 🤝 Getting a referral - how to find and connect with people in your network who can refer you to a job 👩💻 Applying for a job online - how to tailor your resume to a job posting 👔 Personal brand - how to grow your personal brand on LinkedIn I'd also really love your feedback :) I'll be here all day answering questions. Thanks :)
@justcareertips Hi Kimberley! The link to your website doesn't currently work. Can you double-check it?
@justcareertips @leandro8209 Hi Leandro! Thanks for the note, it’s now been fixed, thank you!
@justcareertips @leandro8209 Cool, all the best with your launch!
@justcareertips @leandro8209 Thank you!