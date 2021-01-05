Career Ready

  1. Home
A curated set of job search and career resources for 2021.

A curated set of job search and career resources to help get your career off to the right track this year. Learn how to optimize your resume, network on LinkedIn and navigate your career.
Kimberley Huntington
Hi Hunters! Excited to share this today! :) Over the last year, we've been putting together a number of tools and resources to help you level up your career. They cover a number of job search and career topics, from writing & building your resume, to improving your LinkedIn profile to networking (plus word for word email scripts you can use!). Some of my favorites in the list include: 📄 Job search checklist - a plan to help you stay organized through your search 🔍 LinkedIn optimization - how to optimize your LinkedIn profile for new opportunities 🤝 Getting a referral - how to find and connect with people in your network who can refer you to a job 👩‍💻 Applying for a job online - how to tailor your resume to a job posting 👔 Personal brand - how to grow your personal brand on LinkedIn I'd also really love your feedback :) I'll be here all day answering questions. Thanks :)
Leandro
@justcareertips Hi Kimberley! The link to your website doesn't currently work. Can you double-check it?
Kimberley Huntington
@justcareertips @leandro8209 Hi Leandro! Thanks for the note, it’s now been fixed, thank you!
Leandro
@justcareertips @leandro8209 Cool, all the best with your launch!
Kimberley Huntington
@justcareertips @leandro8209 Thank you!
