Rohan Mahtani
Maker
Founder, Resume Worded
Hi PH! Excited to launch this massive update here today. Just over 2 years ago, I created this resource as a side project to take the guesswork out of networking + give people real templates they could use to build and nurture relationships in their careers. Fast forward 2 years later - our career emails database has grown to over 100+ emails (!) across the 20 or so different categories, with actionable tips and insight from real hiring managers we work with plus a total redesign. There is honestly no better resource out there when it comes to writing effective emails.. There is a proven email template for every situation you will ever find yourself in your career, including: 👋 Cold emailing alumni or influencers 📅 Following up with someone you met an event or conference ☕ Getting coffee with industry leaders or influencers 🔗 Writing effective LinkedIn connection requests ✉️ Following up if you don’t hear back 👔Asking an industry leader for advice 👏 Getting an informational interview 👍 Getting job referrals ✉️ How to respond to a rejection email The resource serves two purposes: - Teach people how to network: Everyone speaks about the importance of networking but there are so few actionable resources. This is where the handbook comes in. In addition to being a collection of emails to help inspire people when trying to grow their network, every template also includes insight into why the email was effective and the psychology behind why it works. - Make networking easier: Networking and building relationships is often a very daunting task, specifically for recent graduates! They shy away from networking because they "don't know what to say". With this resource, the goal is that whenever you're stuck writing an email, you'll be able to refer to this book of effective samples for inspiration. Each of these emails has amazing copy and actually worked 💪(i.e. got an interview, a response, etc). Each template was also tweaked, so obviously names (e.g. company names, people names, etc) were changed for confidentiality. Networking is so important especially right now and we're keeping this resource 100% free! :) -Rohan
