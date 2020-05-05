Career Assist by Teal

Discussion
👋 Hey Hunters, We know some of the most talented people are facing unemployment due to circumstances outside of their control. It’s a scary time - and it’s a lonely time. Even in the best of times job hunting can be scary and lonely. At Teal, myself, @davidfano & the rest of the team has been through uncertainty & unemployment before. We’ve felt destabilized, unsure about our future and lacking community support. Back in November, we created Teal to provide the tools & support we wished we had during our career stops & starts. We want to help people through this moment so we created Career Assist, a group-based, 6-week program to help people jump start their job hunt. We're providing it for free to the first 1,000 people that apply that have lost their job due to COVID-19. We’ve already started working with people through Career Assist and it's clear that having some structure and a community of peers that are on the same journey can make a big difference. In group sessions and in our slack people share their experiences, proofread each other’s materials, and even make referrals. 🛠 If you are a maker of a tool for job hunters, or know of any tools that were helpful for you, please let us know! There’s so many great tools and resources out there that can really help in various parts of the job search. Part of what we do in Career Assist is try to point people to the products and resources that might be a good fit for them. 👀 If you’re job hunting & this course isn’t the right fit for you, but you need help with something please reach out! We’ve been working with a lot of outstanding job seekers in the last few months and I’d be glad to share any insights or tips we’ve learned so far. We would love to hear your feedback! If you’re on the job hunt or have been recently, what tools, support, & community do you wish you had but couldn’t find? Please feel free to share with anyone you know who might benefit. Thanks for hunting us @chrismessina! 🙏
rly cool solution for job searching!👍
