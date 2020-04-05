Care Packages by Giftata

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Jake Fowler
Maker
Really proud of all the hard work that went into this project my team has been working on - In a little more than 48 hours we built and launched this website, sourced local vendor partners from artisanal markets that were forced to close, and ordered all of our care package contents + gift boxes & supplies. Creating thoughtful gift boxes in-house was always something we were interested in doing, but it has been secondary to our mobile app (https://gfta.app/iOS) With the pandemic & social distancing, we've all been looking for ways to help. First, we added an "essentials finder" to our mobile app - We update links daily for items like bath tissue, paper towels, & hand soap so people can purchase them wherever they're available. Now we've launched our care package, which contains essentials & other goods sourced primarily from small businesses in LA that have been forced to close. Each box contains: - Hand-sewn reusable fabric mask, made in LA - Artisan chocolate, made in LA - Boutique 3 oz soy candle, made in LA - Boutique safety matches in glass, made in LA - 12 oz of liquid hand soap with aloe vera, olive oil, and an essential oil blend Each of these products is helping our local businesses survive, while all proceeds go to nonprofits supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.
UpvoteShare