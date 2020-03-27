Home
Cardybot
Cardybot
Slack app that sends signed birthday cards for remote teams
Web App
Slack
Fun birthday cards from your co-workers. Organized and mailed automatically through Slack.
Discussion
4 Reviews
5.0/5
Scott Gonzalez
Interesting! Good luck
Richard Patrick
Congrats on the launch!
