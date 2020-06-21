Discussion
Hi Product Hunters! We’re excited to share Cardsy with you, just in time for Father’s Day! We created Cardsy because we felt like it was impossible to keep up with all of the important moments in our friends’ and family's lives. From birthdays and engagements, to babies and promotions, to sickness and breakups, we wanted to find a way to stay connected to our friends and family and acknowledge these important life moments, and we found that the current e-card and digital gifting options felt either lame, tacky, or too expensive. With COVID, it’s become increasingly difficult yet important to stay connected to those you love but might be physically apart from. We created Cardsy to make it easier to be a more thoughtful friend, daughter, son, sister, brother, etc.! Cardsy is available for iOS, but anyone with a smartphone can view a Cardsy - check it out for yourself and show your Pops some love! Cardsy is free to use, with some premium features coming soon. We’d love to hear your feedback and answer any questions. Thanks!
