Cards of Personality

Steven Dennett
Maker
Hey everyone, I started working on this in March when COVID started popping off. I wanted to make a game where playing Cards Against Humanity was just as fun and intuitive on a phone as on a laptop or PC. Of course, there are similar games, but I specifically wanted to recreate the experience of moving cards around the table as if you’re right there playing on your friends coffee table in the living room. Other features include building your own personalized deck and joining public games with strangers. There is also a party chat feature with notifications, although playing with friends while on audio/video chat is highly recommended. Let me know if you have any questions!
