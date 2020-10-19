Cards of Logic

discussion
Max Karacun
Maker
Hey everyone! Feeling inspired after completing the FutureLearn Logic course, I've decided to create this simple page that would help me to recall the list of mentioned logical fallacies. I would recommend you to bookmark this site and use it whenever you are evaluating a political, work or personal life related arguments. Hope you find it helpful!
Rowe Morehouse
Product Mgmt · Frontend Dev · Design
@karacun The backside of your #1 card has the same text as the front of your #3 card — I think it's an error, you may want to have a look :)
Max Karacun
Maker
Thank you Rowe, fixed!
