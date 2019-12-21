Cards Lacking Originality

Discussion
Zachary Shenkman
Maker
Hey everyone, thanks for viewing my project! I really hope I accomplished my goal of building a fun, intuitive online game that looks and works like the real thing. It's still extremely new, so any feedback on it would be much appreciated! Whether it be a feature suggestion, bug report, or just a general comment, you can post a reply on this page or use the Feedback button towards the bottom of the main app page. Hope you all enjoy the game :)
