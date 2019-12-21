  1. Home
Cards Lacking Originality

A simple and elegant online Cards Against Humanity clone

Cards Lacking Originality is an (aptly-named) Cards Against Humanity clone built with user interface and experience in mind. Friends can play the game from any device and any location, and can add their own content to the community market of expansion packs.
Zachary Shenkman
Maker
Hey everyone, thanks for viewing my project! I really hope I accomplished my goal of building a fun, intuitive online game that looks and works like the real thing. It's still extremely new, so any feedback on it would be much appreciated! Whether it be a feature suggestion, bug report, or just a general comment, you can post a reply on this page or use the Feedback button towards the bottom of the main app page. Hope you all enjoy the game :)
