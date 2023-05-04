Products
Home
→
Product
→
CardOne
CardOne
never miss another reward
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Build with extreme ease-of-use, users can add their reward cards to CardOne and recieve real time notifications as they enter an added stores geofence, which routes directly to the reward to be used in-store!
Launched in
iOS
Money
Shopping
by
CardOne
About this launch
CardOne
never miss another reward
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
CardOne by
CardOne
was hunted by
Sid Sadel
in
iOS
,
Money
,
Shopping
. Made by
Sid Sadel
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
CardOne
is not rated yet. This is CardOne's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report