  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → CardOne
CardOne

CardOne

never miss another reward

Free
Embed
Build with extreme ease-of-use, users can add their reward cards to CardOne and recieve real time notifications as they enter an added stores geofence, which routes directly to the reward to be used in-store!
Launched in
iOS
Money
Shopping
 by
CardOne
About this launch
CardOne
CardOne - never miss another reward
0
reviews
5
followers
CardOne by
CardOne
was hunted by
Sid Sadel
in iOS, Money, Shopping. Made by
Sid Sadel
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
CardOne
is not rated yet. This is CardOne's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-