Cardlet is a physical greeting card delivery service. The apps help you schedule, customize and order high quality cards for an affordable price. Every card is enriched with a hidden AR experience that introduces a new dimension to the message it contains.
This past year I’ve been working on a project that led me to leave my job, move my family, and learn more about printing and physical product fulfillment than I ever expected to know. It’s the culmination of everything I’ve learned over the years (UX design, 3D modeling and animation, motion graphics, web/iOS/Android development, analytics, deployment management, and more) funneled into a single product. Today this product is finally released and the journey of the company that my wife and I started finally begins in earnest. I present to you: Cardlet.
