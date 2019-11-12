Cardify Essential
The fastest business card experience ever, now with branding
Seppe Vereecken
Maker
Hi all! A while ago we launched Cardify on Product Hunt. Based on the feedback we received in our beta phase, we built the requested features and put them in a new package: Cardify Essential. The main feature is branding. Cardify Essential gives you the option to remove Cardify branding and add your own. Paint the memory of your lead with the colours of your company! It doesn’t stop there, however. Making multiple virtual cards, a desktop version and variable call to action buttons are just a few of the many options that digitalisation gives you. The package is a combination of an app, a Cardify physical card & a dekstop version. The desktop app gives you the possibility to follow up contacts and leads on your computer. It increases productivity and vision by giving you the possibility to review in big format.
