In a sleek app you create multiple virtual cards. Once scanned, people can save all the contact details in an instant.
We didn’t forget the physical aspect. We added a physical card to smoothly share your details in 2 seconds by tapping it to a smartphone.
Seppe VereeckenMaker@seppe_v
Hi all! A short explanation of what we do at Cardify and why we do it. In recent years, hundreds of apps have tried to digitize the business card experience. Many of them had traction, but with most of them, no one was actually hanging around long enough. Apps alone simply can't replace the physical gesture that makes people stick. At Cardify we take the leap to fixing business cards once and for all. What if you could have a physical card that people can scan with their phone in 2 seconds. A card that is incredibly easy to use, keeps your information safe and most importantly, that prevents them from giving us a paper card back. Wouldn’t that be nice? Let's go into the details. After you log in, you control your Cardify Tap card from a sleek application. You can see who scanned your card and who shared their information with you. From this app, you can create multiple virtual cards to assign to your physical card. This card is a heavy plastic card available in dark blue or light grey. Request access on our website and let us know what you think!
