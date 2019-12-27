  1. Home
CarDiag

A free mobile application to diagnose your vehicle

Cardiag is a free and intuitive mobile application, which allows you to diagnostic your vehicle, read and erase the fault codes and then turn off the engine light independently.
Jennifer Weisgerber
Jennifer Weisgerber
Maker
You have a problem with your car, please try "cardiag : a mechanic in your pocket" ;)
