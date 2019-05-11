Cardi Text

Cardi B has given us an extensive library of quotes over the past years.
Some funny and some even thought provoking like:
"Don't look up to anybody that is doing great in life, because you don't know their story."
Daniel PorteMaker@danielcal
Hi, I'm Daniel, maker of Carditext.com. Cardi B has given us an extensive library of quotes over the past years. And it's time to agitate the phone inbox your friends and colleagues and confuse the shi*t out of them. (that spelling was by purpose) Unfortunately, it is not completely free, since I need to cover to cost to send the quotes and the subscription for the tools used to make this. But I kept it low-cost. A big thank you goes out to the people behind @thatstartupco, especially to @christopher_87 for showing how to work more in depth with Zapier and build this thing.
