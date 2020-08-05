  1. Home
Card

Share your contacts and social profiles stupidly easy

#5 Product of the DayToday
Revolutionize the way you meet people. Store your social media profiles, websites, and files in a customized Card profile. Share it in one click. Replace awkward contact exchange and multiple usernames with a simple QR code or personal link.
Andrey Mitko
Maker
Hey Product Hunt👋! I am excited to present Card to you 💫 Whether you are a student trying to build your network, a working professional wanting to keep track of your connections, or an influencer tired of linking all the social media separately in your content – Card allows you to connect with others in a fast and easy way in any setting. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to ask me, Andrey
Keiwon Xavier
Perfect app to manage my insane life!
Evgeny
Great idea! No need for tedious social media accounts sharing anymore - all in one place! This is so convenient!
