Carbon Visualiser

Jake Rich
"When will there be a carbon calculator that uses emojis to help me visualise my carbon footprint!?" "Just when will I be able to see my CO2 impact in koalas!?" Well I heard the demand... and its finally here... 🙄 Hi everyone! I built this site to try and nudge people towards less impactful forms of transport, but also to see if there are more fun, engaging ways of expressing our CO2 impact. Hope you enjoy using it, and I appreciate any feedback! 🤘
A very clever way of making people realize the perils of CO2 emission! Really liked the concept, especially the emojis :) Hope to see more emojis in the future!
