Carbon Visualiser

See your CO2 in burgers, basketballs, pufferfish and more

A carbon footprint calculator that uses the power of emojis to nudge people towards less impactful forms of transport. Visualise the impact of your commute in burgers, basketballs, pufferfish and more.
Jake Rich
Jake Rich
Maker
"When will there be a carbon calculator that uses emojis to help me visualise my carbon footprint!?" "Just when will I be able to see my CO2 impact in koalas!?" Well I heard the demand... and its finally here... 🙄 Hi everyone! I built this site to try and nudge people towards less impactful forms of transport, but also to see if there are more fun, engaging ways of expressing our CO2 impact. Hope you enjoy using it, and I appreciate any feedback! 🤘
Mrigank Pawagi
Mrigank Pawagi
A very clever way of making people realize the perils of CO2 emission! Really liked the concept, especially the emojis :) Hope to see more emojis in the future!
