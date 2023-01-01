Products
Carbon Neutral Website
Ranked #15 for today
Carbon Neutral Website
Calculate and optimize web page carbon footprint
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A carbon emission calculator that takes into account the power consumption of device and server during browsing a web page.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
Carbon Neutral Website
About this launch
Carbon Neutral Website
Calculate and Optimize Web Page Carbon Footprint
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Carbon Neutral Website by
Carbon Neutral Website
was hunted by
Burak Tokak
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Burak Tokak
. Featured on January 2nd, 2023.
Carbon Neutral Website
is not rated yet. This is Carbon Neutral Website's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
4
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#16
Report