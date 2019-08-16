Log InSign up
Carbon

Buy Cryptocurrency Instantly using Credit/Debit

We are building APIs for the cryptocurrency economy!
On our roadmap:
1: On ramps (done)
2: Off ramps (live on sandbox)
3: Coin swaps (live on sandbox)
Gavin Mai
Welcome! We'd love feedback from everyone :)
Abhishek Kumar Maurya
Can It be used as payment service, where customers will buy Bitcoin and pay for product/service?
Mahesh Shrestha
This seems legit, but I am curious how is your fee when compared to other top crypto-buying platforms? Any security risk, if any? Also, do you guys mention anything related crypto in bank statement or transactions?
