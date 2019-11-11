Discussion
Hey Product Hunters! I’m Jordan, the founder of Caraway. We started Caraway because for generations, legacy kitchenware brands have been marketing cookware using professional chefs to bring chef quality cookware into your home. I don't know about you, but as someone who wants to spend as little time in the kitchen as possible, and just wants something that is easy to cook with and fits in with the rest of my home decor, this just felt daunting. Existing options have been slow to adapt to consumer needs, and customers are stuck with products that don't work for them - everything is overpriced and looks the same, no one has space to store a 16pc. set, and not to mention that most non-stick cookware on the market contain a toxic Teflon coating. We want to make things safer, easier, & less intimidating for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchenware. Caraway pairs design and function with an only-what-you-need four piece set of cookware (made with a naturally smooth ceramic non-stick) complete with the first practical solution to cookware storage. We’d love your feedback! Happy Cooking, Jordan & the Caraway Team P.S. Hunters get $50 off with code "PRODUCTHUNT50".
If you're interested in learning more about why I started Caraway, check out this LinkedIn article I wrote: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/i...
Obsessed with this brand and their products. They think of everything from start to finish, like the magnetic pot holder and lid holder that comes with everything you need to mount it. Really thoughtful and gorgeous design. Easy to use and clean.
@natalie_zises thank you for your kind words!
This caraway set simplified my kitchen and took the guesswork out of picking the right cookware both from a health perspective and a design perspective! The checkout experience was seamless and the product looks awesome!
@nate_morgan glad you had an awesome experience!
I Iove the color options- I chose Navy and Grey! And that the set has everything I need to cook a complete meal!
@harriet_nathan thanks mom :)
The set has it all! From its sleek modern design to it s healthy cooking attributes and the range of the color palate offered.
@peter_nathan and thank you dad :)