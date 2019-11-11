Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Caraway

Caraway

Cookware without the chemicals

We’re on a mission to craft well-designed, non-toxic ceramic cookware that thoughtfully raises the standards of what you cook with. Simply put, our products are designed to make your life easier and healthier, no matter your level of expertise.
Caraway Is The Modern Cookware Brand We've Been Waiting ForEvery kitchen needs pots and pans. Whether you make elaborate recipes from cookbooks or have skills limited to frying eggs and boiling water for spaghetti (no judgement), you need a good and safe set of essentials to get the job done. If they look stylish and can be easily organized, all the better.
This New Ceramic Cookware Has None of Those Nonstick ChemicalsClean eating has a new face, and it's not some inflexible diet fad infiltrating your Instagram feed. After an unfortunate brush with Teflon poisoning, Jordan Nathan has created Caraway, a direct-to-consumer ceramic cookware line that's non-toxic and eco-friendly, and it's out now.
Caraway Home CEO Jordan Nathan Wants Us All to Cook CleanNovember 6, 2019 · 5 min read I can't remember the last time I made dinner in my apartment, partially because I don't have the right materials and partially because pad thai is a few taps away on Seamless.
We're Obsessed With This Chic Cookware Launch - & You Will Be TooPre-launch we met with the brand's co-founder, Jordan Nathan, who walked us through each of the essential bundles - which, even when laid out in the small start-up's temporary office space, looked vibrant, streamlined, and chic.
New Cookware Brand Caraway Will Make Your Kitchen HealthierIt started with a call to poison control. In 2018, distracted on the phone, Jordan Nathan accidentally left a Teflon-coated pan on his burner for almost 45 minutes. The apartment filled with fumes, he started feeling nauseous, and he eventually discovered he had Teflon poisoning.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
Jordan Nathan
Jordan Nathan
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! I’m Jordan, the founder of Caraway. We started Caraway because for generations, legacy kitchenware brands have been marketing cookware using professional chefs to bring chef quality cookware into your home. I don't know about you, but as someone who wants to spend as little time in the kitchen as possible, and just wants something that is easy to cook with and fits in with the rest of my home decor, this just felt daunting. Existing options have been slow to adapt to consumer needs, and customers are stuck with products that don't work for them - everything is overpriced and looks the same, no one has space to store a 16pc. set, and not to mention that most non-stick cookware on the market contain a toxic Teflon coating. We want to make things safer, easier, & less intimidating for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchenware. Caraway pairs design and function with an only-what-you-need four piece set of cookware (made with a naturally smooth ceramic non-stick) complete with the first practical solution to cookware storage. We’d love your feedback! Happy Cooking, Jordan & the Caraway Team P.S. Hunters get $50 off with code "PRODUCTHUNT50".
Upvote (6)Share
Jordan Nathan
Jordan Nathan
Maker
If you're interested in learning more about why I started Caraway, check out this LinkedIn article I wrote: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/i...
Upvote (5)Share
Natalie Zises
Natalie Zises
Obsessed with this brand and their products. They think of everything from start to finish, like the magnetic pot holder and lid holder that comes with everything you need to mount it. Really thoughtful and gorgeous design. Easy to use and clean.
Upvote (5)Share
Jordan Nathan
Jordan Nathan
Maker
@natalie_zises thank you for your kind words!
UpvoteShare
Nate Morgan
Nate Morgan
This caraway set simplified my kitchen and took the guesswork out of picking the right cookware both from a health perspective and a design perspective! The checkout experience was seamless and the product looks awesome!
Upvote (6)Share
Jordan Nathan
Jordan Nathan
Maker
@nate_morgan glad you had an awesome experience!
UpvoteShare
Harriet Nathan
Harriet Nathan
I Iove the color options- I chose Navy and Grey! And that the set has everything I need to cook a complete meal!
Upvote (4)Share
Peter Nathan
Peter Nathan
The set has it all! From its sleek modern design to it s healthy cooking attributes and the range of the color palate offered.
Upvote (3)Share
Jordan Nathan
Jordan Nathan
Maker
@peter_nathan and thank you dad :)
UpvoteShare