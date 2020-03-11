Discussion
André Sommer
Maker
Hi everyone! We developed CARA CARE after experiencing how challenging (and taboo) it is to solve chronic gut health problems. Digestive problems can affect lives physically, emotionally, and financially. Our current health systems too often default to medications, but gut health needs to be answered holistically. Triggers and symptoms are diverse, solutions too. The CARA CARE 12-week IBS program is based on the experience from 5,000 hours of nutrition counseling focused on gut health. The program includes: 1. 30+ science-backed articles on common IBS challenges. 2. Unlimited chat with registered dietitians. 3. A comprehensive tracker to help you find connections between your symptoms, food and other factors. 4. 12-week course to implement the low-FODMAP diet, a diet recommended by doctors worldwide to reduce IBS symptoms. 5. 80+ delicious tummy-friendly recipes. 6. Medically validated questionnaires to measure your progress. <...Special Offer...> By joining now, you’ll secure both our free 14-day trial and our exclusive release price of $19.99 monthly (vs $129.99 regular) thereafter. Offer limited to the first 100 subscribers only. Share with us your thoughts about the app and the IBS program. We are here all day to answer your questions. 🙂 P.S. Other GI programs are coming soon!
Cara Care app is easy to handle and you get individual nutrition support where ever you are.
Maker
My good friend uses this app since quite a while now and told me quite some good stuff about it how personal the feedback is (no bot crap). she uses it for regular tracking still after she improved her general eating and cooking behaviour with it, so i guess this one is a good one!
So proud of the team who made this product possible!!! Thanks to everyone :)