Home
→
Product
→
Car Fireplace
Car Fireplace
A virtual fireplace for your car 🔥
After years of rigorous research and development, we’ve finally created the ultimate app that literally nobody ever asked for – a virtual fireplace for your car 🔥 Just sit back, relax and stare at your screen like the tech addict you are 🤓
Launched in
Android
Cars
Electric Cars
by
Car Fireplace (Android Automotive OS)
About this launch
Car Fireplace by
Car Fireplace (Android Automotive OS)
was hunted by
Daan Vansimpsen
in
Android
,
Cars
,
Electric Cars
. Made by
Daan Vansimpsen
,
Thomas Beerten
and
Steffen Brans
. Featured on May 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
21
Comments
5
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#77
