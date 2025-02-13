Launches
CapybaraDB Beta
CapybaraDB Beta
Semantic search made easy
Visit
Upvote 64
CapybaraDB is a high-level database for AI applications that automates data management asynchronously. It is built on robust, proven technologies, including MongoDB, Pinecone, and AWS S3.
Free Options
Launch tags:
SaaS
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Database
About this launch
CapybaraDB Beta
Semantic Search Made Easy
64
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
CapybaraDB Beta by
CapybaraDB Beta
was hunted by
Mayank Jain
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Database
. Made by
Tomo Kanazawa
and
Hardik
. Featured on February 15th, 2025.
CapybaraDB Beta
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 25th, 2025.