CapybaraDB Beta

Semantic search made easy
CapybaraDB is a high-level database for AI applications that automates data management asynchronously. It is built on robust, proven technologies, including MongoDB, Pinecone, and AWS S3.
About this launch
Semantic Search Made Easy
