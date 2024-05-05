Launches
CapUp
Spice Up Your Video to Go Viral

Free Options
Your quality videos deserve more views. CapUp adds virality with dynamic captions, emojis, zooms, and engaging sound and visual effects in a tap. Watch your hidden gem spread like wildfire! 💎
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
CapUp
About this launch
CapUp by
CapUp
was hunted by
Chloé Yang
in Social Media, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Chloé Yang
,
Meixin Zhang
,
Wenqing
,
Jocelyn To
and
Sohan Yeo
. Featured on May 8th, 2024.
