Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
CapUp
Ranked #14 for today
CapUp
Spice Up Your Video to Go Viral
Visit
Upvote 47
50% off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your quality videos deserve more views. CapUp adds virality with dynamic captions, emojis, zooms, and engaging sound and visual effects in a tap. Watch your hidden gem spread like wildfire! 💎
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
CapUp
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
FocuSee
765 upvotes
Make beautiful product demo video and instructional tutorials on both Windows and Mac OS.
About this launch
CapUp
Spice Up Your Video to Go Viral
7
reviews
49
followers
Follow for updates
CapUp by
CapUp
was hunted by
Chloé Yang
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Chloé Yang
,
Meixin Zhang
,
Wenqing
,
Jocelyn To
and
Sohan Yeo
. Featured on May 8th, 2024.
CapUp
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. This is CapUp's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
18
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#37
Report