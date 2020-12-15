Capture by Neutron Creative

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jim Bisenius
MakerObese dropout 👉 founder & triathlete
We built Capture as a trusted open-source solution to our need for high-quality screenshots of webpages in Singlelink - and we wanted to share it with you. Your first 100 screenshots are free with no credit card required, and the remaining are billed at a fair price of $.0035/ea. We hope you enjoy, and be sure to check out our repository on Github as well if you're interested in self-hosting!
Share