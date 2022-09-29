Products
  Home
  Capture App

Capture App

Allowing creators to secure and monetize content

Free
Capture App is a Web3 photo app that empowers creators to secure, share, and get paid for their content. All in one app.

Powered by Numbers Protocol.
Launched in Android, Photography, Web3 +1 by
About this launch
1review
3
followers
Capture App by
Capture App - The First Web3 Camera
was hunted by
Sofia Yan
in Android, Photography, Web3. Made by
Sofia Yan
. Featured on September 30th, 2022.
Capture App - The First Web3 Camera
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Capture App - The First Web3 Camera's first launch.
3
1
#21
#203