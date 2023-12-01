Products
Capture

Effortless GTD note taking and organization

With Capture for iOS, instantly jot down ideas and plan their execution later, complemented by straightforward export functionalities to integrate with your productivity ecosystem.
Launched in
iOS
Productivity
Notes
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
33
followers
was hunted by
Furkan Simsir
in iOS, Productivity, Notes. Made by
Furkan Simsir
. Featured on December 13th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Capture's first launch.
